981 de persoane din sistemul medical infectate cu coronavirus

Numărul cazurilor de personal medical infectat cu noul coronavirus a ajuns la 981, conform raportărilor primite de către Institutul National de Sănătate Publică din teritoriu.
Cum arată situația pe județe
Alba total 18
Arad total 53
Bucureşti total 131
Bacău total 5
Bihor total 2
Bistriţa-Năsăud total 5
Brăila total 1
Botoşani total 9
Braşov total 27
Cluj total 15
Caraş-Severin total 1
Constanţa total 2
Covasna total 9
Dâmboviţa total 3
Dolj total 1
Galaţi total 34
Giurgiu total 10
Hunedoara total 3
Harghita total 1
Ilfov total 2
Ialomiţa total 1
Iaşi total 13
Mehedinţi total 3
Neamţ total 8
Prahova total 1
Sibiu total 11
Satu Mare total 2
Suceava total 462
Timiş total 31
Teleorman total 15
Vâlcea total 1
Vrancea total 67