vineri, 17 aprilie, 2020
23.3 C
București

981 de persoane din sistemul medical infectate cu coronavirus

Numărul cazurilor de personal medical infectat cu noul coronavirus a ajuns la 981, conform raportărilor primite de către Institutul National de Sănătate Publică din teritoriu.

Cum arată situația pe județe

Alba total 18

Arad total 53

Bucureşti total 131

Bacău total 5

Bihor total 2

Bistriţa-Năsăud total 5

Brăila total 1

Botoşani total 9

Braşov total 27

Cluj total 15

Caraş-Severin total 1

Constanţa total 2

Covasna total 9

Dâmboviţa total 3

Dolj total 1

Galaţi total 34

Giurgiu total 10

Hunedoara total 3

Harghita total 1

Ilfov total 2

Ialomiţa total 1

Iaşi total 13

Mehedinţi total 3

Neamţ total 8

Prahova total 1

Sibiu total 11

Satu Mare total 2

Suceava total 462

Timiş total 31

Teleorman total 15

Vâlcea total 1

Vrancea total 67

