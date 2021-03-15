Fonduri Europene Anunț de demarare a proiectului „Reabilitarea, modernizarea, dotarea Școlii Gimnaziale „Mihai Eminescu” Năsăud şi a infrastructurii urbane adiacente”, Cod SMIS 126113 Curierul Național 15 martie 2021 - PUBLICITATE - Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Pinterest ReddIt Email ÎN ARTICOLfonduri europenenasaud LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ Renunțați la răspuns Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. TREBUIE SĂ CITEȘTI Fonduri Europene „ÎMBUNĂTĂŢIREA ACCESULUI POPULAŢIEI DIN REGIUNEA SUD – VEST OLTENIA LA SERVICII MEDICALE DE URGENŢĂ, PRIN DOTAREA CU APARATURĂ DE ÎNALTĂ PERFORMANŢĂ” 15 martie 2021 Citiți mai mult Fonduri Europene „ÎMBUNĂTĂŢIREA ACCESULUI POPULAŢIEI DIN REGIUNEA NORD – EST LA SERVICII MEDICALE DE URGENŢĂ, PRIN DOTAREA CU APARATURĂ DE ÎNALTĂ PERFORMANŢĂ” 15 martie 2021 Citiți mai mult Fonduri Europene „ASIGURAREA ACCESULUI LA SERVICII DE SĂNĂTATE ÎN REGIM AMBULATORIU PENTRU POPULAŢIA DIN REGIUNEA NORD EST, PRIN DOTAREA CU APARATURĂ DE ÎNALTĂ PERFORMANȚĂ” 15 martie 2021 Citiți mai mult Fonduri Europene Anunt incepere implementare proiect POR 2.1A ELECTRIC STANDARD PREST SRL 13 martie 2021 Citiți mai mult Fonduri Europene Comunicat de presă – demarare proiect 10 martie 2021 Citiți mai mult WWW