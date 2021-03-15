Publică anunț

Ediția Print

6.7 C
București
luni, 15 martie

Ediția print de azi

Publică anunț în ziar

Fonduri Europene

Anunț de demarare a proiectului „Reabilitarea, modernizarea, dotarea Școlii Gimnaziale „Mihai Eminescu” Năsăud şi a infrastructurii urbane adiacente”, Cod SMIS 126113

Avatar
Curierul Național
comunicat-presa-initial-SME_Oras-Nasaud-1503
- PUBLICITATE -

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

TREBUIE SĂ CITEȘTI

WWW

Bun de afaceri din 1990