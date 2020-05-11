Ediția digitală

Publică anunț

luni, 11 mai, 2020
29.7 C
București

Publică anunț

Ediția digitală

Abonează-te

Fonduri Europene

ANUNȚ DE PRESĂ

Invitatie de participare la procedura de achizitii pentru atribuirea contractului de prestari servicii de Proiectare si inginerie

Anunt-Proiectare-TRANSCOM
Avatar
De Curierul Național
- Publicitate -
Articolul precedentANUNȚ DE PRESĂ
Articolul următor15.588 de persoane infectate cu virusul COVID – 19

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ULTIMA ORĂ

Economie

Beneficiarii reali ai firmelor trebuie să-și declare identitatea

Firmele au mai mult timp la dispoziție să depună la Oficiul Registrului Comerțului Declarația privind beneficiarii reali ai societăților...
Citiți mai mult
Companii

Minerii revin la lucru

Mii de mineri revin de luni la lucru. Sunt mii de salariați de la Exploatările Miniere de...
Citiți mai mult
Actualitate

15.588 de persoane infectate cu virusul COVID – 19

Până astăzi, 11 mai, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 15.588 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu...
Citiți mai mult
Fonduri Europene

ANUNȚ DE PRESĂ

Citiți mai mult
Fonduri Europene
Curierul National

Compania

Social

Telefon: 0757279306 | E-mail: cristian@buzzpublishing.ro