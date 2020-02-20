Ediția digitală

Publică anunț

vineri, 21 februarie, 2020
6.1 C
București

Publică anunț

Ediția digitală

Abonează-te

Caricatură

Caricatura zilei

Mateo
De Mateo
Articolul precedentA murit informaticianul Larry Tesler
Articolul următorDrumul Vinului, cel mai nou proiect turistic al Republicii Moldova

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ULTIMA ORĂ

Turism

Drumul Vinului, cel mai nou proiect turistic al Republicii Moldova

Drumul Vinului din Republica Moldova este format din 3 rute care acoperă 3 zone viticole cu indicații...
Citiți mai mult
Caricatură

Caricatura zilei

Citiți mai mult
Pe scurt

Calendar

Astăzi La Cinemateca Union, de la 20.00, filmul (biografic, dramă, istoric) ”Cardinalul”. Cu: Cristian...
Citiți mai mult
IT

A murit informaticianul Larry Tesler

Informaticianul Larry Tesler (Lawrence Gordon Tesler), faimos pentru inovaţiile sale în domeniul tehnicii IT, printre care şi arhicunoscutele comenzi ”cut”,...
Citiți mai mult

TRENDING

Caricatură
Curierul National

Compania

Social

Telefon: 0757279306 | E-mail: cristian@buzzpublishing.ro