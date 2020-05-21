Ediția digitală

Publică anunț

vineri, 22 mai, 2020
14 C
București

Publică anunț

Ediția digitală

Abonează-te

Caricatură

Caricatura zilei

Mateo
De Mateo
- Publicitate -
Articolul precedentAjutor de stat pentru companiile mari din industria locală

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ULTIMA ORĂ

Caricatură

Caricatura zilei

Citiți mai mult
Actualitate

Ajutor de stat pentru companiile mari din industria locală

Schema de ajutor de stat pentru companiile mari s-a discutat în şedinţa de Guvern de astăzi. Florin...
Citiți mai mult
Actualitate

Scandalul „temperaturii” ia amploare după o intervenție a Poliției

În ultimele zile, măsurarea temperaturii la intrarea în magazine și instituții a făcut vâlvă pe rețelele sociale,...
Citiți mai mult
Extern

Washingtonul sancționează alți oficiali iranieni, inclusiv ministrul de Interne

. Washingtonul își justifică măsura acuzând persoanele respective de "grave încălcări ale drepturilor omului".
Citiți mai mult
Caricatură

Bun de afaceri din 1990