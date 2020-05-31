Ediția digitală

Publică anunț

luni, 1 iunie, 2020
17.3 C
București

Publică anunț

Ediția digitală

Abonează-te

Caricatură

Caricatura zilei

Mateo
De Mateo
- Publicitate -
Articolul precedentMisiune reușită: Capsula rachetei SpaceX s-a conectat cu Stația Spațială Internațională

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ULTIMA ORĂ

Caricatură

Caricatura zilei

Citiți mai mult
Extern

Misiune reușită: Capsula rachetei SpaceX s-a conectat cu Stația Spațială Internațională

Duminică, după 19 ore de zbor, capsula Crew Dragon cu cei doi astronauți americani la bord s-a...
Citiți mai mult
Actualitate

Ziua Copilului vine cu terase, plaje redeschise și deplasări fără restricții

Ziua Copilului, 1 iunie, aduce o a doua etapă de relaxare a restricțiilor impuse de Guvern pentru...
Citiți mai mult
Extern

SpaceX: decolare reușită la primul zbor cu echipaj uman exclusiv american

Acest zbor este de o extremă importanţă pentru NASA. Începând din 2011 și după retragerea navetelor spațiale,...
Citiți mai mult
Caricatură

Bun de afaceri din 1990