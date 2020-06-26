Ediția digitală

vineri, 26 iunie, 2020
Fonduri Europene

„Reorganizarea coridorului principal de mobilitate urbană pe axa est-vest (Bulevardul Decebal, Piața Mihail Kogălniceanu, Bulevardul Traian)” cod SMIS 126604”

De Curierul Național
Articolul precedent„Modernizare coridor integrat de mobilitate Est–Vest – Strada Mihai Viteazu”, Cod SMIS 126606
Articolul următorANUNȚ DE PUBLICITATE PRIVIND CUMPĂRAREA UNUI IMOBIL CU DESTINAȚIA DE SEDIU PENTRU AUTORITATEA NAȚIONALĂ PENTRU ADMINISTRARE ȘI REGLEMENTARE ÎN COMUNICAȚII

