Ediția digitală

Publică anunț

vineri, 8 mai, 2020
13.1 C
București

Publică anunț

Ediția digitală

Abonează-te

Fonduri Europene

ANUNȚ DE PRESĂ

Invitatie de participare la procedura de achizitii pentru atribuirea contractului de prestari servicii de consultanta

Anunt-Consultanta-MD-MECANIC-BENZ-S.R.L
Avatar
De Curierul Național
- Publicitate -
Articolul precedentCaricatura zilei
Articolul următorMinisterul Educaţiei cumpără „dispozitive electronice conectate la internet”

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ULTIMA ORĂ

Extern

Efectele economice dezastruoase ale pandemiei obligă SUA și China să pună în aplicare acordul lor comercial

Un comunicat difuzat de agenția oficială de presă Xinhua anunța vineri că China și Statele Unite "sunt...
Citiți mai mult
Actualitate

Linie telefonică pentru persoanele afectate de epidemia coronavirus

Serviciul de Telecomunicaţii Speciale se alătură iniţiativei lansate de Emotional Intelligence Research Association (EmIRA) şi sprijinite de...
Citiți mai mult
Cultură și Educație

Ministerul Educaţiei cumpără „dispozitive electronice conectate la internet”

Ministerul Educaţiei şi Cercetării a alocat 150 de milioane de lei pentru achiziţia de dispozitive electronice conectate...
Citiți mai mult
Fonduri Europene

ANUNȚ DE PRESĂ

Citiți mai mult
Fonduri Europene
Curierul National

Compania

Social

Telefon: 0757279306 | E-mail: cristian@buzzpublishing.ro