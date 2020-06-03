Ediția digitală

Publică anunț

joi, 4 iunie, 2020
16.6 C
București

Publică anunț

Ediția digitală

Abonează-te

Caricatură

Caricatura zilei

Mateo
De Mateo
- Publicitate -
Articolul precedentÎntrebat despre modul în care Donald Trump răspunde la protestele actuale, Justin Trudeau răspunde cu o îndelungată tăcere plină de semnificație

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ULTIMA ORĂ

Caricatură

Caricatura zilei

Citiți mai mult
Extern

Întrebat despre modul în care Donald Trump răspunde la protestele actuale, Justin Trudeau răspunde cu o îndelungată tăcere plină de semnificație

Referindu-se, la o conferință de presă, la ce crede despre gestionarea de către președintele Trump a manifestațiilor...
Citiți mai mult
Cultură și Educație

”Creionul de tâmplărie”, un volum despre lumea literară, dar şi o incursiune în universul intim al autorului

În debutul volumului ”Creionul de tâmplărie”, apărut recent la Editura Humanitas, un melanj destul de eclectic de...
Citiți mai mult
Cultură și Educație

Luciditatea artistului va salva lumea

Citeam, în ”Creionul de tâmplărie” al lui Mircea Cărtărescu, mai multe consideraţii foarte interesante despre condiţia de...
Citiți mai mult
Caricatură

Bun de afaceri din 1990