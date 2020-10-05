Ediția print de azi

Publică anunț în ziar

27.9 C
București
luni, 5 octombrie

Ediția print de azi

Publică anunț în ziar

Fonduri Europene

Lansare proiect „Creșterea eficienței energetice a imobilului Teatrul de Stat, Constanța”

Avatar
Curierul Național
teatru-de-stat-constanta
- PUBLICITATE -

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Articolul precedent„Achiziție mijloace de transport public – autobuze electrice 10 m șes, Alexandria, Brăila, Constanța, Dr. Tr. Severin, Focșani, Slobozia”, cod SMIS 128112
Articolul următorANUNȚ DE PARTICIPARE LA PROCEDURA COMPETITIVĂ

TREBUIE SĂ CITEȘTI

WWW

Bun de afaceri din 1990