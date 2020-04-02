Ediția digitală

Publică anunț

vineri, 3 aprilie, 2020
8.8 C
București

Publică anunț

Ediția digitală

Abonează-te

Caricatură

Caricatura zilei

Mateo
De Mateo
Articolul precedentFact-checking Day: lupta împotriva virusului dezinformării în contextul COVID-19. Un website european demontează mituri legate de pandemie

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ULTIMA ORĂ

Caricatură

Caricatura zilei

Citiți mai mult
Extern

Fact-checking Day: lupta împotriva virusului dezinformării în contextul COVID-19. Un website european demontează mituri legate de pandemie

. Dezinformarea pune în pericol sănătatea cetăţenilor, dar și democrația. Știri false provin de la actori apropiați...
Citiți mai mult
Finanțe și Bănci

Efectele crizei CoVid-19 asupra fondurilor de pensii private

• Restricțiile impuse libertății de mișcare a persoanelor și bunurilor în contextul crizei CoVid-19 au afectat semnificativ...
Citiți mai mult
Extern

“Varșovia, Budapesta și Praga au violat legislația UE” în chestiunea migranților

Polonia, Ungaria și Republica Cehă nu au respectat legislația Uniunii Europene, refuzând în 2015, când avea loc...
Citiți mai mult

TRENDING

Caricatură
Curierul National

Compania

Social

Telefon: 0757279306 | E-mail: cristian@buzzpublishing.ro