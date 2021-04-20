Publică anunț

Ediția Print

12.6 C
București
marți, 20 aprilie
Ediția print de azi
Publică anunț în ziar

Fonduri Europene

„Implementare sistem de management inteligent al traficului în Municipiul Piatra Neamț”, Cod SMIS 126608

Avatar
Curierul Național
comunicat-de-presa-piatra-neamt-608---20-aprilie-2021
- PUBLICITATE -

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

TREBUIE SĂ CITEȘTI

WWW

Bun de afaceri din 1990